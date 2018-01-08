You are here

Home > Stocks

Asian stock bulls have another reason to stay positive: earnings

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 6:50 AM

BP_ASIAstocks_080118_25.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Asian equities may be at record highs but analysts see earnings season, which gets under way this week, providing a further boost.

Profit estimates for all Asian stock sectors were increased over the last three months of 2017, with cyclical shares seeing the steepest upgrades from analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Companies that tend to track economic and business cycles - from technology and energy to consumer and industrials - had their profit estimates lifted an average 5 per cent by analysts, the data show. That compares with an increase of 4.4 per cent for the wider MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

The strong outlook for cyclicals is a positive sign for the broader Asian market, as those stocks make up the bulk of the Asia Pacific benchmark. It's also an indication analysts are bullish on the global economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A recovery in cyclicals tells you that global trade is strengthening and feeding through to domestic demand," said Sanjay Mathur, chief economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. That "in turn is raising demand for investment goods."

Taiwan's technology stocks dominate the upgrades, followed by energy equities in Japan and Hong Kong. Taiwan's HTC Corp, India's Petronet LNG, China Oilfield Services and Meitu Inc, a Chinese mobile app company, are among the stocks that saw highest positive profit revisions.

Earnings releases for the fourth quarter really get going on Tuesday, when Korean smartphone titan Samsung Electronics reports. The company is projected to post a 25 per cent increase in adjusted net income for the fourth quarter, analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg show.

A slew of Japanese retailers and manufacturers - from Aeon Co and FamilyMart UNY Holdings to Disco Corp - also release earnings this week.

Indusind Bank kicks off the Indian earnings season with its third-quarter results due Thursday.

While Asian stocks have been powering ahead, their relative cheapness, coupled with the strong growth fundamentals in the region, mean the gains of 2017 - when the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge jumped 29 per cent, the most since 2009 - should continue, says Han-Piow Liew, head of equity derivatives at Tolaram Group's family office, which manages over US$500 million in assets.

Asian shares have a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5, compared with valuations of more than 20 for the MSCI Europe, S&P 500 and MSCI All-Country World indexes.

That said, "key risks to this view would be a surprise increase in the speed of rate hikes and a faster than expected shrinking of monetary supply in the US which may spur outflows" from Asian stocks, Mr Liew said.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
5 Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening