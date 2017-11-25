You are here

Home > Stocks

Aussie shares muted on bearish message from China; NZ up

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 2:45 PM

2017-06-21T072624Z_1837009059_RC1A2DAE0BD0_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares were subdued on Friday, with investor sentiment dampened by a slump in the Chinese stock market following a sell-off in Chinese bonds as Beijing pressed ahead with its deleveraging drive.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.06 per cent or 3.595 points to 5,982.6. The index rose 0.43 per cent on the week.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index on Thursday tumbled nearly 3 per cent to its biggest drop since June 13, 2016. The index ended Friday morning down 0.8 per cent, but was trading up 0.1 per cent at 0628 GMT.

The selloff comes as the Chinese government steps up its deleveraging campaign, most recently intended to curtail micro-lending and to regulate asset managers more tightly, with sustained offloading of Chinese bonds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The trade-weighted index has fallen substantially and is highly correlated with Chinese equities and demand for commodities. It is basically falling because of the deleveraging and shadow banking restrictions," said Mathan Somasundaram, Market Portfolio Strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

The finance-heavy benchmark was dragged by the ASX financial index falling 0.4 per cent with the 'Big Four' banks down between 0.3 per cent to 0.7 per cent.

Industrial stocks added to the losses with Qantas Airways Ltd slipping 1.8 per cent and extending its losses to third straight sessions. Plumbing supplies manufacturer Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd fell 4.6 per cent.

Health care stocks gained, with biotheraputics developer CSL Ltd rising 0.4 per cent to a record high and extending gains to a sixth straight session.

Hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd gained 1.8 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.35 per cent or 28.34 points to finish the session at 8,130.290. The index gained 0.85 per cent for the week.

Healthcare stocks spearheaded gains with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd and rival Ryman Healthcare Ltd adding most to the index's move.

Fisher and Paykel rose for a second day, adding 1.7 per cent. Ryman Healthcare jumped 3.7 per cent to hit a six-week high.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
4 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Factory_241117_56.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

Singapore factory.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Singapore consumers very open to buying financial products from big tech firms: Bain study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening