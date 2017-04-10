You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares close near two-yr high, oil stocks support

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 16:12

6a-31219886 - 04_04_2014 - shane5.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed near a two-year high on Monday, as energy and material stocks found support from higher global oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session 0.9 per cent, or 50.43 points, higher at 5,912.9.

The market edged higher on the back of oil producers and energy-related companies, with the benchmark energy index rising to its highest in 19 months.

Oil majors Woodside Petroleum Ltd closed 0.7 per cent higher, while Oil Search Ltd gained 0.9 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares of BHP Billiton Ltd, which has significant exposure to the oil sector, closed 4.6 per cent higher.

The sector found support from global oil prices, which rose on Monday because of strong demand and uncertainty over the conflict in Syria, following the US missile attack on a Syrian airbase last week.

Although Syria is not a major oil producer, any escalation of the conflict feeds fears about oil supplies due to the country's location and alliances with big oil producers in the region.

Financials, the biggest index constituent, finished up 0.8 per cent, with the 'Big Four' banks ending in positive territory ahead of earnings season. "People now would be a bit wary of selling the banks too much, as we are anticipating that there will be some pretty good results," said Ric Spooner, chief market strategist at CMC markets.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished the session flat at 7,238.86 points. Utility stocks were a drag on the index, capping gains in financial and consumer staples.

Shares of power generation company Meridian Energy Ltd closed 1.9 per cent lower, while honey producer Comvita Ltd ended up 2.3 per cent.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening