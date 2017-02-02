You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares ease on stronger Aussie dollar; NZ flat

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 15:22

5_19839423.19 (36352692) - 12_10_2015.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Australian shares eased slightly on Thursday, led by real estate stocks, as the Australian dollar rallied on data that showed a record trade surplus last month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 7.76 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 5,645.4 at the close of trade.

The Australian dollar surged 0.7 per cent to US$0.7639, after the country reported a larger-than-expected trade surplus thanks to surging commodity prices.

Investors typically look to book profits when the Aussie rises against the US dollar, an analyst said.

Real estate stocks were a main driver behind the market's decline.

Shopping centres operator Scentre Group fell 1.13 per cent, while property company Stockland Corporation Ltd slipped 1.37 per cent.

Three of the 'Big 4' banks slipped and Westpac Banking Corp was flat.

Qantas Airways Ltd eased 1.2 per cent, while rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd closed 2.3 per cent weaker.

The losses offset gains in the commodities industry, which usually finds support from a declining US dollar.

Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.22 per cent, major gold producer Newcrest Mining Ltd rose 2.17 per cent, and South32 Ltd ended 0.7 per cent higher.

OceanaGold Corp, however, shed 17.8 per cent after the Philippine mining minister ordered the suspension of some of its mines, citing environmental destruction.

The materials index rose 0.2 per cent, while the metals index rose 0.43 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.03 per cent, or 1.96 points, to finish the session at 7,053.54.

A 1.8 per cent drop in shares of building materials supplier Fletcher Building Ltd drove losses in the materials sector, which fell 0.16 per cent.

Utilities further shaved off 0.10 per cent, led by Meridian Energy Ltd.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening