You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares edge lower; NZ down

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 2:42 PM

BP_ASX_041217_85.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares eased marginally on Monday, as financial stocks weakened.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.07 per cent or 4.156 points to 5986.600 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.3 per cent on Friday.

The financial index was down 0.6 per cent with the "Big Four" banks sliding between 0.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

The Australian government last week said it will hold a wide-ranging inquiry into a scandal-hit finance sector, arguing one was needed to restore public confidence as it reversed its long-held opposition amid mounting political pressure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real estate and consumer discretionary stocks were the next biggest losers on the main index, with Lendlease Group falling 1.4 per cent and G8 Education Ltd plunging more than 23 per cent after the childcare centre operator lowered its earnings forecast for the 2017 financial year.

Meanwhile, Shanghai steel futures traded near their strongest level since mid-September on Friday while three-month LME copper rose 1.1 per cent, boosting building material stocks, which gained about one per cent.

Sector heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto added 1.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

Rio signalled on Monday it will stick with its "value over volume" strategy, outlining further moves to boost shareholder returns and appointing a new chairman from within its board.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05 per cent or 3.96 points to 8184.870.

Healthcare stocks were the biggest drag on the index with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd slipping over a per cent.

Building firm Fletcher Building lost about a per cent.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Police reports filed against fintech company
3 Bitcoin goes ballistic
4 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
5 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

skyline 20685933 .jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Proposals to enhance Sibor announced by ABS, Singapore forex committee

Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

'Rampant' Singapore piracy prompts Hollywood lobby for crackdown

lwxWinklevoss041217.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires

Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

French wealth manager Indosuez completes purchase of CIC's private banking business in Singapore, Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening