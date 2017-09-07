You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares end flat as BHP, Woolworths drag; NZ slightly up

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:27

[BENGALURU] Australia shares ended flat on Thursday, surrendering early gains on a positive lead from Wall Street, hurt by declines in BHP and Woolworths which traded ex-dividend.

The Australian benchmark index, which also rose in early trading on receding tensions on the Korean peninsula, finished 0.17 points higher at 5,689.90.

The benchmark shed 0.3 per cent on Wednesday.

The consumer staples sector was the worst performer as Woolworths shares slid 1.8 percent to their lowest in more than two months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier in the session, data showed retail sales were flat in July, upsetting expectations for a 0.3 per cent increase after a solid 1.8 per cent gain in sales in the June quarter.

Trade data for July was also disappointing with Australia's surplus on goods and services narrowing unexpectedly to A$460 million (S$496.91 million) in July.

Healthcare shares too were among the top losers, with the biggest stock in the sector CSL among the top drags on the main index with its one per cent fall.

Rio Tinto was the main attraction in an otherwise sluggish mining sector. Its shares rose as much as 1.4 per cent to a six-month high after the world's second-biggest miner increased the estimate of coal reserves by 50 per cent at its 80 per cent owned Kestrel mine in Queensland.

Rival BHP's shares, which traded ex-dividend, fell 1.4 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.18 per cent to 7,804.26, supported by consumer and healthcare shares.

Building materials maker Fletcher Building Ltd and medical devices maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare were the biggest advancers on the benchmark, rising 1.4 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

Shares of Air New Zealand were the biggest drag on the index, down 2.5 per cent.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMAGE- BandLab welcomes Chew to the family.JPG
Sep 7, 2017
Technology

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Sep 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening