You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares finish firmer for fourth straight session; NZ flat

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 2:06 PM

BP_ASX_111217_75.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed firmer for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, tracking a strong lead from Wall Street and its robust by technology and energy stocks, with local material stocks gaining on higher metals prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 per cent or 14.900 points to 6,013.200 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.07 per cent on Monday.

The Australian metals and mining index rose 0.8 per cent, supported by an overnight rise in steel and copper prices.

Mining giant BHP rose 1.7 per cent, accounting for most of the gains on the benchmark, while its peer Rio Tinto Ltd rose 1.1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, energy stocks were the best performers as they extended gains on higher oil prices.

Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel for the first time since 2015 after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supply from a market that was already tightening due to Opec-led production cuts.

Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd climbed 1.7 per cent to its highest in over a month, registering a fourth consecutive session of gains.

Real estate stocks also finished the day higher, with Scentre Group posting a near six-month high as it surged 4.1 per cent, a record percentage gain for the shares.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd led the rally in financial stocks as it rose to its highest close since Nov 27.

Zurich Insurance has agreed to buy Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's life insurance arm for A$2.85 billion (S$2.9 billion),its biggest foray into Australia and its third in the last two years.

In New Zealand, the market closed effectively flat, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index up 3.30 points or 0.04 percent at 8,280.81.

Fletcher Building Ltd accounted for most of the gains as it climbed 1.4 per cent to a near 1-1/2 month high.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

BP_SG_111217_71.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore drops 5 spots to rank 21st in priciest cities for expats: ECA International

dt-cairnhill_heights_1.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Cairnhill Heights in District 9 seeking more than S$80m in collective sale tender

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening