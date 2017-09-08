You are here

Home > Stocks

Cromwell European Reit talks IPO at 0.55 to 0.57 euro per unit, targets Sept 28 listing

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 17:10
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

CROMWELL Property Group hopes to raise up to 1.25 billion euros (S$2 billion) in a Singapore initial public offering of a European property real estate investment trust (Reit) by the end of September, according to a preliminary prospectus lodged on Friday.

Price talk on the Cromwell European Reit is between 0.55 and 0.57 euro per unit, which would imply a yield-at-listing of 7.5 to 7.7 per cent. The maximum price will create an initial market capitalisation of about 1.2 billion euros.

The total maximum gross proceeds include 953 million euros that will be raised from the IPO itself, assuming an over-allotment option for up to 91 million units is fully exercised. Sponsor Cromwell, which will hold an 8.7 per cent stake in the Reit after listing if the greenshoe option is fully exercised, will subscribe for 48.8 million euros of units in a concurrent but separate deal which, together with its initial units, will contribute 108.9 million euros to the proceeds. Cornerstone investors Cerberus Singapore and Hillsboro Capital will also take a combined 15 per cent stake in a separate but concurrent deal, adding an additional 187.7 million euros of proceeds.

The proceeds will be used to acquire a portfolio of 81 commercial, industrial and retail properties in six European countries. Those properties have a weighted average lease expiry of 5.1 years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Reit is expected to achieve distribution per unit of 4.23 euro cents to 4.27 euro cents in 2018, which would imply a distribution yield of 7.5 to 7.7 per cent based on the IPO price. Distributions will be paid in Singapore dollars by default; investors with foreign currency accounts can however opt to receive the distributions in euros.

Cromwell, an Australia-listed real estate management firm, is hoping to launch the IPO on Sept 21, and to list the Reit on Sept 28.

Goldman Sachs and UBS are the joint managers. DBS joins them as joint global coordinators.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
3 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
4 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Singapore stocks finish Friday mixed; STI down 1.5% for week

Sep 8, 2017
Consumer

Apple-backed billionaire makes case to buy Toshiba chip unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening