You are here

Home > Stocks

Deutsche Boerse posts rise in net profit despite weak markets

Wed, Feb 21, 2018 - 6:55 AM

2018-01-29T091833Z_1326212586_RC17B09A52D0_RTRMADP_3_DEUTSCHE-BOERSE-RENOVATION.JPG
Deutsche Boerse posted a 26 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017, and the German stock exchange operator said it expects a 10 per cent rise in 2018 net profit despite missing its 2017 target amid weak markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Boerse posted a 26 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017, and the German stock exchange operator said it expects a 10 per cent rise in 2018 net profit despite missing its 2017 target amid weak markets.

Net profit in the quarter rose to 213.6 million euros (S$347.8 million), above expectations of 192 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

For the full year, profit rose 6 percent to 857.1 million euros, well under its goal of a 10 to 15 per cent rise. Deutsche Boerse warned in October that profit for 2017 was "very likely" to fall short of its target.

The earnings are the first since Theodor Weimer assumed the helm of the German stock exchange as its chief executive at the start of the year, and he sounded an optimistic note for 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He forecast revenue growth of at least 5 per cent and said he doesn't expect further headwinds.

"Our efficient cost management will ensure the scalability of our business model so that we expect at least 10 per cent net income growth for 2018," Mr Weimer said.

Mr Weimer aims to open a new chapter after Deutsche Boerse was beset by an insider trading scandal, a failed merger with its London counterpart and a profit warning.

The exchange hopes that Britain's departure from the European Union will offer Deutsche Boerse an historic opportunity to expand its business and secure a larger portion of the euro clearing business.

Mr Weimer will speak on Deutsche Boerse's earnings and strategy at an annual press conference on Wednesday.

Deutsche Boerse said it would propose a 2017 dividend of 2.45 euros per share, up 4 per cent from the previous year.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180221_YMMANPOWER21_3317429.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Status quo on foreign manpower rules a let-down for businesses

BT_20180221_LSBONDS21_3317660.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Infrastructure bond financing could turbo-charge Singapore debt market

BT_20180221_JAWEATLH_3317631.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Buyer's stamp duty hike better than wealth taxes

Most Read

1 Singapore Budget 2018: Top marginal buyer's stamp duty for residential properties up to 4% from 3%
2 Singapore Budget 2018: GST to be hiked to 9% in "earlier" part of 2021-2025 period
3 Singapore Budget 2018: SG Bonus 'hongbao' of S$100, S$200 or S$300 for all citizens aged 21 and above, depending on income
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, SGX, Sembcorp Industries, IndoAgri
5 StarHub CEO buys S$518,000 worth of shares as stock falls to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cushman.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Real Estate

Residential site at Guillemard Road/Jalan Molek up for sale by tender at indicative price of S$99m

Feb 21, 2018
Real Estate

Pomex Court in Joo Chiat up for en bloc sale with S$37m minimum price

323847887_0-13.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB's discretionary portfolio management AUM tripled in 2017

2018-02-21T004405Z_1539541483_RC1E046DF1F0_RTRMADP_3_TRADE-TPP.JPG
Feb 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Final version of Trans-Pacific trade deal released, rules pushed by US on ice

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening