[LONDON] European stock markets steadied on Friday in subdued opening deals ahead of the weekend.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies was essentially flat at 7,417.74 points from the closing level on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.1 per cent to 13,023.52 points.

The Paris CAC 40 weakened by just under 0.1 per cent to stand at 5,379.54.

