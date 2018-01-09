Europe: Equities rise at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets advanced in opening deals on Monday after a broadly upbeat session in Asia.

London's FTSE 100 index of major companies added almost 0.1 per cent to 7,727.98 points compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 per cent to 5,483.47 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.6 per cent to 13,399.62 points.

Most Asian markets also rose on Monday following yet more records on Wall Street but Hong Kong turned lower after nine days of gains.

Traders in New York pushed all three main indices ever higher on Friday, unperturbed by a well-below-forecast jobs reading. Analysts said the figures indicated the employment market was tightening.

