Europe: Equities steady on first trading day of 2018

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2018, with many investors away for an extended festive break.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was essentially flat at 7,688.02 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 per cent to 5,318.74, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 dipped almost 0.2 per cent to 12,897.69 points compared with the closing level last Friday.

AFP