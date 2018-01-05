Europe: Frankfurt, Paris stocks rise at open

[LONDON] The Frankfurt and Paris stock markets rose in opening deals on Friday, after more record peaks on Wall Street, but London flatlined.

In the eurozone, the benchmark Paris CAC 40 index added 0.2 per cent to 5,424.16 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.4 per cent to 13,219.11 points, compared with the closing levels on Thursday.

London's FTSE 100 index was however almost unchanged at 7,696.35 points.

AFP