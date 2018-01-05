Europe: Frankfurt, Paris stocks rise at open

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[LONDON] The Frankfurt and Paris stock markets rose in opening deals on Friday, after more record peaks on Wall Street, but London flatlined.
In the eurozone, the benchmark Paris CAC 40 index added 0.2 per cent to 5,424.16 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.4 per cent to 13,219.11 points, compared with the closing levels on Thursday.
London's FTSE 100 index was however almost unchanged at 7,696.35 points.
AFP
