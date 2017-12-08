You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: London stocks steady after Brexit breakthrough deal

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 4:34 PM

[LONDON] The London stock market flattened at the start of trading on Friday following news of a breakthrough Brexit deal, while the pound nudged slightly higher.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was almost unchanged at 7,322.44 points.

In the eurozone meanwhile, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.5 per cent to 5,411.91 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added nearly 0.8 per cent to 13,146.82 points from Thursday's close.

"In focus today will be the fallout from an eleventh hour Brexit deal between the UK and EU, sufficient progress having been made on the Irish border issue, clearing the path for the second round of negotiations and, most crucially, the beginning of long overdue trade talks," said Accendo Markets analyst Mike van Dulken.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Subject to a confirmation vote at next week's 14-15 December summit in Brussels, things are about to finally move on." Britain and the EU reached a historic deal on Friday on the terms of the Brexit divorce after Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to Brussels for early morning talks.

The European Commission said it "recommends sufficient progress" had been made by Britain on separation issues including the Irish border, Britain's divorce bill, and citizens rights.

The agreement paves the way for EU leaders at a summit on December 14-15 to open the second phase of Brexit negotiations, covering trade talks and a transition period.

Britain voted in June 2016 to become the first state to leave the EU, after more than four decades of membership, but the talks have been slow moving and often acrimonious so far.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Swissco creditors to meet on Jan 30 over scheme of arrangement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening