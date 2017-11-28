You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares edge up led by Shell, Ocado rally

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 4:40 PM

BP_Europe_281117_68.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] European shares were supported on Tuesday by gains in heavyweight Royal Dutch Shell after the oil major cancelled an austerity dividend, while Ocado rallied following a deal with French supermarket Casino .

Ocado shares rose 26 per cent after Casino signed a deal with the British online retailer to use its grocery e-commerce platform to develop its online business.

Shell rose 1.8 per cent, helping send the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.2 per cent by 0814 GMT and sending the oil and gas index, up 0.5 per cent, the biggest sectoral gainer in Europe.

Shell cancelled an austerity dividend policy as the oil and gas company boosted its cash generation forecasts, drawing a line under three years of oil price turmoil.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UK's FTSE 350 bank index rose 0.2 per cent in relief after a Bank of England stress test delivered no negative surprises, while Britain's FTSE index added 0.2 percent.

Top STOXX 600 fallers were Dixons, which fell after Siftel downgraded the stock to hold, and CHR Hansen following the resignation of its CEO. Both stocks declined more than 3 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

collage28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore CEO Lee Ark Boon to step down on Dec 31

Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Giant block trade made in coal miner Geo Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening