You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares fall in broad sell-off after Fed minutes

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 15:40

32544257 - 28_08_2014 - forex29.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MILAN] European shares fell in early trade on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting raised worries over high stock market valuations, with banks, autos and commodity stocks leading a broad sell-off.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.6 percent while UK's FTSE was down 0.7 per cent.

The only sector trading in positive territory was real estate, which was up 0.5 per cent, with British Land among the top gainers after Exane upgraded the stock to outperform.

British oil company Tullow Oil was the leading loser on the Stoxx, down 15 per cent, as energy stocks fell after record U.S. crude inventories pushed crude prices lower.

Banks were the biggest loser in Europe, down 1.3 per cent. Autos fell 1.1 per cent to an eight-week low.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening