You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares flirt with six-week high as Portugal shines

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 6:26 AM

[MILAN] European shares ended Monday's session close to six-week highs, helped by buoyant global stock markets, stronger financials and a rally in Portugal after the euro zone member regained investment grade rating.

With no new actions by North Korea over the weekend, economic recovery continued to whet appetite for the region's equities and the pan-European Stoxx index ended up 0.3 per cent. Wall Street, in early trading, hit record highs.

Lisbon blue chips were the star performers after Standard & Poor's on Friday became the first of the big three credit ratings agencies to lift Portugal back to investment grade, citing its improving economy and public finances.

Portugal's PSI 20 closed up 1.6 per cent after reaching a two-months high during the day with shares in bank BCP Millennium rising 5.6 per cent. Since the country lost its investment grade more than five years ago, its blue chip index has underperformed its peers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain's FTSE 100 rebounded 0.5 per cent on Monday, boosted by an easing pound and comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney reiterating that the central bank would raise rates in the coming months but adding this would be done gradually.

After being hit this summer by an unexpected surge in the euro, European stocks have regained ground thanks to signs of a pickup in economic growth which more than offset geopolitical and monetary policy uncertainty.

"The euro zone is in a very good spot currently, we believe, as it benefits from any rise in bond yields, and most of the near-term damage from a stronger euro is likely already absorbed," JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said.

JPMorgan has an overweight rating on euro zone stocks and expects financials like banks and insurance companies and cyclicals to outperform the market into the year end.

Europe's bank index contributed the most to lifting the overall index, with a 0.6 per cent rise. Spain's Banco de Sabadell rose one per cent and so did Italy's UniCredit .

Among the biggest gainers on the Stoxx were Telecom Italia, up 4.7 per cent as speculation grew over how the Italian government plans to end its row with Vivendi, the biggest shareholder in the Italian firm. The French conglomerate ended down 0.4 per cent.

Ryanair was a weak spot, down 1.8 per cent following its announcement of plans to cancel between 40 and 50 flights per day until the end of October, disrupting hundreds of thousands of journeys.

Outside of the Stoxx, Fingerprint slumped 22.1 per cent as it warned revenues would slump in the third quarter. Apple's new iPhone X includes hardware for facial recognition instead of a fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone, and some analysts say this is bad news for Fingerprint Cards.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle
4 Dishing out second chances
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

XT2B7431.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Creative centre for smells and tastes opens in Science Park

BT_20170919_LMXOFFICEPLHN_3089037.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Real Estate

Office spaces outside CBD 'need to work harder'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening