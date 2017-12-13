Europe: Shares open on a cautious note ahead of Fed meeting

[LONDON] European bourses opened on a cautious note on Wednesday despite gains on Wall Street and in Asia as investors await a US Federal reserve meeting and assess the political implications of Donald Trump's setback in a bitter Senate election in Alabama.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 per cent with Paris, Frankfurt and London trading in negative territory.

"Last night's new US records aren't expected to translate through to this morning's open in Europe, where the underlying sentiment is likely to be caution ahead of today's Fed meeting and tomorrow's Swiss National Bank, Bank of England and European Central Bank rate meetings", CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said before markets opened.

REUTERS