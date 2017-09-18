You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares rise to 6-week high led by Portugal

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 4:15 PM

[MILAN] European shares rose to six-week highs in early deals on Monday following a strong session in Asia overnight and supported by gains among financial and industrial stocks.

While the pan-European STOXX index was up 0.6 per cent by 0725 GMT, Portuguese stocks outperformed after the euro zone country returned to an investment grade rating after 5-1/2 years, boosting its bonds.

Portugal's PSI 20 index rose 1.8 per cent to an eight-week high and was set for its biggest one-day gain since mid-July, with shares in bank BCP Millennium up 5 per cent.

Among the biggest gainers on the STOXX were utilities EDF and Fortum, up 4.7 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively, after both were upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Ryanair was a weak spot, down 2.7 per cent following its announcement of plans to cancel between 40 and 50 flights per day until the end of October, disrupting hundreds of thousands of journeys.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
3 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
4 SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

Sep 18, 2017
Technology

A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services launch S$60m lab to develop smart technologies

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

bp_BT_180917_14.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Purpose, value, culture drive corporate governance: UK Financial Reporting Council chair

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening