You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares start week on weaker note

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 4:30 PM

2017-11-24T154014Z_860489173_RC19CFBE24E0_RTRMADP_3_MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] European shares inched lower in early deals on Monday with most sectors moving in the red and Julius Baer leading losers after the unexpected resignation of its chief executive.

Shares in the Swiss private bank declined 4.9 per cent after news that Boris Collardi was resigning with immediate effect to take a post at rival Pictet Group in Geneva.

Its decline, along with weakness in the heavyweight financials and materials sectors, helped drag the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.3 per cent by 0807 GMT.

The German DAX benchmark fell 0.3 per cent after leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party agreed to pursue a "grand coalition" with the Social Democrats (SPD) to break the political deadlock, while the Britain's top share FTSE index fell 0.2 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among top movers on the STOXX were also shares in Belgian supermarket firm Colruyt, down 4.1 per cent after Deutsche Bank cut its price target on the stock, while French tech company Ingenico, up 2 per cent, was supported by a Morgan Stanley upgrade to equal-weight.

The STOXX 600 benchmark is down more than 2 per cent so far in November as investors have been taking profit following this year's strong rally, shrugging off continued strength in macroeconomic data.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

civil service.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening