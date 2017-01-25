You are here
Europe: Stock markets advance at open
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 16:29
[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 up almost 0.6 per cent at 7,189.56 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.7 per cent to 11,677.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 also added 0.7 per cent to 4,865.09 compared with the close on Tuesday.
AFP
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait