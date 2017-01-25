You are here

Europe: Stock markets advance at open

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 16:29

12_41269371 - 23_01_2017 - MARKETS EUROPE STOCKS_.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 up almost 0.6 per cent at 7,189.56 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.7 per cent to 11,677.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 also added 0.7 per cent to 4,865.09 compared with the close on Tuesday.

AFP

