Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbing 0.4 per cent to 7,727.15 points following gains across much of Asia.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.1 per cent to 13,383.26 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.1 per cent to 5,491.91 compared with Monday's closing levels.

AFP