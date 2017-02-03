Europe: Stock markets dip at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets drifted lower at the start of trading on Thursday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's latest outlook and company earnings.

Traders were looking ahead also to the Bank of England's economic forecasts due Thursday alongside an expected decision to keep its key interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.25 per cent.

At the open, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index eased just a few points to 7,104.73 points compared with the close on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.3 per cent to 11,628.28 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.2 per cent to 4,785.14.

