Europe: Stock markets fall at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets fell at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.2 per cent to 7,029.46 points.

Frankfurt's benchmark DAX 30 index slipped 0.2 per cent to 11,445.23 points compared with the close on Tuesday and the CAC 40 in Paris dropped 0.4 per cent to 4,831.56.

The three indices had closed higher Tuesday, with investors looking beyond fatal attacks in Germany and Turkey to focus on an upbeat outlook for the US economy.

AFP