You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets open higher

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 15:43

8a-ns-europe stocks-190617.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] European stock markets opened higher on Monday as traders reacted to a strong victory for President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party in French parliamentary elections, as Britain begins formal Brexit talks.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 per cent to 7,521.61 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.8 per cent to 12,849.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.8 per cent to 5,305.22.

"A positive opening... comes as traders welcome another Macron victory in France," said Accendo Markets analyst Mike van Dulken.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is also optimism about a positive start to UK-EU Brexit negotiations which kick off today in Brussels." Mr Macron's year-old Republique en Marche party won one of France's biggest post-war majorities, strengthening his hand in implementing his programme of business-friendly reforms.

Britain's Brexit minister David Davis was meanwhile on Monday to meet Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, to kick off hugely complex withdrawal negotiations that are expected to conclude within two years.

AFP

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening