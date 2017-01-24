You are here

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 16:34

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded slightly at the open on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 up 0.4 per cent to 7,183.48 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.1 per cent to 11,554.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 grew 0.2 per cent to 4,831.95 compared with the close on Monday.

AFP

