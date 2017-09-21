Europe: Stock markets rise at open, London flat

[LONDON] The Frankfurt and Paris stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, while London opened flat, as traders reacted to the outlook on US interest rates.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.3 per cent to 12,601.95 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 5,259.02 compared with the close Wednesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped only a couple of points to 7,269.41 points.

The US dollar meanwhile built on Wednesday's gains won after the Federal Reserve unveiled plans to wind down its crisis-era stimulus and hinted at another interest rate hike before the end of the year.

AFP