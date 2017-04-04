You are here
Europe: Stocks advance at open
Monday, April 3, 2017 - 16:21
[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rose at the open on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 per cent at 7,348.64 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained almost 0.5 per cent to 12,368.82 and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 per cent to 5,130.18 compared with Friday's close.
AFP
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait