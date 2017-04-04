Europe: Stocks advance at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rose at the open on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 per cent at 7,348.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained almost 0.5 per cent to 12,368.82 and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 per cent to 5,130.18 compared with Friday's close.

AFP