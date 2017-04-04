You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks advance at open

Monday, April 3, 2017 - 16:21

10a-42103158 - 31_03_2017 - MARKETS EUROPE STOCKS_.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rose at the open on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 per cent at 7,348.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained almost 0.5 per cent to 12,368.82 and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 per cent to 5,130.18 compared with Friday's close.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening