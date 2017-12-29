Europe: Stocks flat ahead of New Year break

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets opened unchanged Friday in light trading ahead of the New Year break, with London's FTSE 100 once again close to a record high in early trading.

London's benchmark index hit an all-time high of 7,633.71 on Thursday, and also closed on a record 7,622.88, where it remained in Friday's early deals.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 12,976.40 while the Paris CAC remained unchanged at 5,334.51.

AFP