Europe: Stocks pause at open
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 17:11
[LONDON] European stock markets traded flat in opening deals on Friday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index almost unchanged at 7,166.08 points.
Elsewhere, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped just 0.1 per cent to 11,841.72 points and the Paris CAC 40 held steady at 4,867.31 compared with the Thursday's close.
AFP
