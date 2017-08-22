Europe: Stocks rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.6 per cent at 7,365.24 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.7 per cent to 12,151.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 per cent to 5,112.13 compared with the close Monday.

Indices had begun the week lower, in part on lingering concern over US President Donald Trump's volatile administration and unclear prospects for achieving economic reform.

Valuations had also been pressured in recent sessions by the terror attacks in Spain as investors sought haven investments such as the yen and gold.

AFP