Europe: Stocks slip at open after London record peak

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 16:35

5-24312593 - 05_06_2012 - forex6.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

[LONDON] European stocks pulled lower in opening trade on Thursday, one day after a so-called "Santa Rally" propelled London to a record peak.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies shed 0.4 per cent to 7,057.17 points, one day after striking an all-time closing pinnacle at 7,106.08 in volatile low-volume deals.

In the eurozone on Thursday, Frankfurt's DAX 30 declined by nearly 0.6 per cent to 11,411.36.

The CAC 40 index in Paris recoiled 0.5 per cent to stand at 4,824.75 points compared with Wednesday's closing level.

AFP

