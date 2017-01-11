You are here

Europe: Stocks stable at open

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 16:30

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets held steady at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London FTSE 100 essentially flat at 7,277.10 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index opened almost unchanged at 11,587.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 flatlined at 4,890.04 compared with the close on Tuesday.

AFP

