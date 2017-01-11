You are here
Europe: Stocks stable at open
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 16:30
[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets held steady at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London FTSE 100 essentially flat at 7,277.10 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index opened almost unchanged at 11,587.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 flatlined at 4,890.04 compared with the close on Tuesday.
AFP
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
4:30 pm
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait