You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks stable at open before Christmas

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 16:46

8-24853132 - 26_07_2012 - forex27.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] European stocks steadied Friday on the last trading day before Christmas, with investors digesting Italy's bailout for Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies fell almost 0.1 per cent to 7,059.72 points, ahead of publication of third-quarter British economic growth data.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.2 per cent to 11,477.23 and the CAC 40 in Paris added nearly 0.1 per cent to 4,837.41.

Milan's FTSE MIB was 0.7 per cent higher at 19,257 points.

In the early hours of Friday, the Italian government approved a bailout plan to rescue the country's struggling banks, with Monte dei Paschi di Siena likely the first in line to receive state aid.

AFP

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
4 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
5 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening