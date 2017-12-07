Europe: Stocks steady at open

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[LONDON] European stock markets stabilised at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index almost flat at 7,347.50 points.
In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index also flatlined at 5,374.57, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 added just 0.2 per cent to 13,026.30 points from Wednesday's closing level.
AFP
