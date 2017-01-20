You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks steady at open

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 16:51

40932508 - 21_12_2016 - MARKETS EUROPE STOCKS_.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Friday and before Donald Trump's inauguration, with markets hoping that the US president's speech will expand on his planned economic policy.

London's FTSE 100 opened at 7,208.83 points, unchanged from the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index eased 0.2 per cent to 11,568.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1 per cent to 4,834.30.

"In focus today will be the inauguration of Donald Trump... with investors hoping that his speech comprehensively outlines his policy plans for the next four years," said Accendo Markets analyst Mike van Dulken.

"Financial deregulation, infrastructure spending and tax reforms will be the key policy topics markets will be hoping receive some dedicated airtime."

AFP

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening