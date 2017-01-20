Europe: Stocks steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Friday and before Donald Trump's inauguration, with markets hoping that the US president's speech will expand on his planned economic policy.

London's FTSE 100 opened at 7,208.83 points, unchanged from the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index eased 0.2 per cent to 11,568.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1 per cent to 4,834.30.

"In focus today will be the inauguration of Donald Trump... with investors hoping that his speech comprehensively outlines his policy plans for the next four years," said Accendo Markets analyst Mike van Dulken.

"Financial deregulation, infrastructure spending and tax reforms will be the key policy topics markets will be hoping receive some dedicated airtime."

