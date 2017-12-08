You are here

Home > Stocks

Finance, energy sectors lift Australia shares; NZ at record high

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 3:36 PM

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose for a second day on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street's gains and stronger oil prices, and the market managed to have its third straight winning week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 0.3 per cent, or 16.68 points, at 5,994.40, helped by banks and oil and gas shares.

For the week, the index eked out an increase of 0.1 per cent.

A rally in popular tech stocks such as Facebook buoyed Wall Street, with all three main indices ending higher.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Australian markets had a nice lead from offshore markets overnight. The Dow, after having couple of sessions down was up, this has spilled into our markets this morning," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.

Also, data early in the session showed that owner-occupied housing finance in Australia declined less than expected in October from the previous month. It fell 0.6 per cent, while a Reuters poll had shown expectations of a 2.5 per cent drop.

The big Australian banks were the biggest boosts to the main board, gaining between 0.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent.

Westpac Banking said it has accepted the need for the Royal Commision inquiry, adding that it believes the inquiry would help restore trust in the sector.

Insurance Australia Group finished 0.3 per cent up after saying it had entered agreements to share its premiums with three of its reinsurers to curb earnings volatility.

Energy stocks rose as oil prices stabilised following overnight gains.

Sector heavyweight Woodside Petroleum rose 0.3 per cent, while Origin Energy ended about 1.3 per cent higher.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8 per cent to close at a record high of 8,235.09.

The benchmark gained for a fourth straight week, adding 0.6 per cent.

Consumer and healthcare stocks led the rise, with Fletcher Building and Spark New Zealand, 2.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent higher respectively, emerging as the biggest advancers on the index.

New Zealand's manufacturing sales volumes rose 0.3 per cent in the third quarter, according to data earlier in the day.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Swissco creditors to meet on Jan 30 over scheme of arrangement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening