You are here

Home > Stocks

Financials drag European shares lower as ECB meeting nears

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 06:19

2017-09-04T130053Z_2056710840_RC1EC9BE6650_RTRMADP_3_MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] European shares inched lower on Tuesday dragged down by losses in the heavyweight financial sector as worries over North Korea persisted and caution grew before a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.1 per cent, giving up the slight gains seen earlier in the session, while euro zone blue chips declined 0.3 per cent.

"Markets are downplaying North Korea and focusing on economic fundamentals... investors should begin tilting their portfolios towards being more defensive," Peter Garnry, Head of Equity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a note.

Euro zone banks were an outstanding faller, down 1.6 per cent to their lowest level in around 10 weeks, with the sector back in focus ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting that could shed light on the timing for an unwinding of big stimulus.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ECB is expected to announce the end of its 2 trillion euro (S$3.22 trillion) plus bond-buying scheme later this year, even though concern among policymakers over a strong euro has fuelled expectations the stimulus will not be withdrawn quickly.

"It's been very well telegraphed from certain officials that the market should really push expectations of a taper forward," said Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments.

Any delay in withdrawing the bond-buying stimulus could hurt banks which benefit when yields and interest rates rise.

Shares in Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, UniCredit and Deutsche Bank were all down between 1.7 and 1.9 per cent.

In spite of the weakness analysts at some big investment banks were upbeat. UBS strategists upgraded European banks to overweight from neutral as they expect cyclical sectors to get a boost when the ECB eventually scales back its stimulus.

They also said that the recent strengthening in the euro made them more cautious on US-exposed stocks but more positive on domestically exposed companies.

On the macroeconomic side, a survey showing that euro zone business activity remained strong in August was the latest evidence that the bloc's recovery is maintaining its pace.

The recovery has been a key support behind the robust earnings growth of the past two quarters.

Energy stocks were among the top-gaining sectors, up 0.56 as oil prices rebounded.

Health stocks also rose, led by Germany's Merck KGAA, up 2.4 per cent, which said that it was considering selling its consumer health business.

Among mid caps, Aveva rose 25.7 per cent. The British engineering software firm agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business, creating a London-listed company worth more than £3 billion (S$5.28 billion).

Shares in Schneider Electric advanced 0.3 per cent.

Inmarsat fell 6.5 per cent after broker Numis began its coverage of the stock with a "sell" rating, with analysts saying that they were cautious over the company's revenue prospects and margin outlook.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

capitaland.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand widens Indonesia footprint with serviced residence acquisition

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening