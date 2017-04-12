HK, China stocks down at break on geopolitical fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged lower Wednesday as geopolitical risks gnaw at investor sentiment following last week's US missile strike on Syria and soaring tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.17 per cent, or 41.99 points, to 24,046.47 b y the lunch break.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.32 per cent, or 10.44 points, to 3,278.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.20 per cent, or 4.14 points, to 2,018.24.

