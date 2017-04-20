You are here

HK, China stocks recover after sharp losses

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 16:38

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended comfortably higher Thursday after a three-day sell-off but investors remain on edge over geopolitical concerns and worries about the future of Donald Trump's huge stimulus programme.

The Hang Seng Index ended 0.97 per cent, or 231.10 points, higher at 24056.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 1.41 points to 3,172.10 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.19 per cent, or 3.68 points, to 1,928.78.

