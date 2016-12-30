HK, Shanghai: HK Stocks end higher while Shanghai drifts down

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks erased earlier losses to finish marginally higher Thursday, as Shanghai drifted lower in thin holiday trading ahead of the New Year.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 per cent, or 37.87 points, to close at 21,792.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.20 per cent, or 6.14 points, to 3,096.10 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.31 per cent, or 6.11 points, to 1,966.24.

AFP