HK, Shanghai: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks pared earlier gains to finish marginally higher Monday following another record close on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.3 per cent, or 68 points, to 22,571.91 at the close.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.54 per cent, or 16.92 points, to 3,171.24 on turnover of 192.1 billion yuan (S$40 billion).

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.30 per cent, or 6.02 points, to 1,994.15 on turnover of 223.3 billion yuan.

AFP