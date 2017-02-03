HK, Shanghai: Stocks open up as traders return from break

[HONG KONG] Shares in Shanghai opened slightly higher Friday as investors returned from a week-long holiday to upbeat economic data, while Hong Kong also gained ahead of the release of a key US jobs report.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.91 points to 3,160.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.08 per cent, or 1.47 points, higher at 1,918.79.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.14 per cent, or 32.45 points, to 23,216.97.

