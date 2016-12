[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on the final trading day of the year Friday, while Shanghai posted a modest rise.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.96 per cent, or 209.65 points, to close at 22,000.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.24 per cent, or 7.54 points, to 3,103.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.15 per cent, or 2.87 points, to 1,969.11.

AFP