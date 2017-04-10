HK stocks close flat; China sinks

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended flat Monday with investors moving nervously on geopolitical concerns following last week's US missile strike on a Syrian airfield that has ratcheted up tensions with Russia.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down 5.12 points to 24,266.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.52 per cent, or 17.23 points, to 3,269.39 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.98 per cent, or 19.83 points, to 2,008.50.

AFP