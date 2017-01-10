You are here

HK stocks close higher, China ends down

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:32

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth-straight session on Tuesday, with sentiment boosted by data showing Chinese factory gate prices rose last month at their fastest pace in more than five years.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.83 per cent, or 186.16 points, to 22,744.85.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.30 per cent, or 9.57 points, to 3,161.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.24 per cent, or 4.86 points, to 1,989.29.

AFP

