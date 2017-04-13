HK stocks close lower; China gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped Thursday, after US President Donald Trump's comments against a strong dollar caused it to retreat while geopolitical tensions also weighed on investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1 per cent, or 30.44 points, to 24,283.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.07 per cent, or 2.13 points, to 3,275.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.38 per cent, or 7.67 points, to 2,014.67.

