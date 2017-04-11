HK stocks end down on geopolitical fears; China up

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares retreated Tuesday amid concerns about brewing tensions between the United States and Russia over the Syria missile strike as well as North Korea's sabre-rattling.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 per cent, or 173.72 points, to 24,088.46.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.60 per cent, or 19.58 points, to 3,288.97 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.69 per cent, or 13.88 points, to 2,022.38.

AFP