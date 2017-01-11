HK stocks rise for fifth-straight day; China ends lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares extended their rally into a fifth successive day Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asian markets.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.84 per cent, or 190.50 points, to 22,935.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.79 per cent, or 24.92 points, to 3,136.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.05 per cent, or 20.86 points, to 1,968.43.

AFP