HKEx to open office in Singapore
Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 4:42 PM
[SINGAPORE] Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) will be opening an office in Singapore to better serve its clients and expand its reach to potential clients.
This will be the first office of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong Futures Exchange.
